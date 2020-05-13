Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Horizon National by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

FHN stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

