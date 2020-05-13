Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,228.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

