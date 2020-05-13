Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

