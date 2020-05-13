Highland Capital Management LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE:AB opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.59%.

In related news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $460,465.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seth P. Bernstein acquired 15,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,821 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Cfra raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.