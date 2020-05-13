Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,471 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 229.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 562.2% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 86,085 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 73,085 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $2,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.09. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

