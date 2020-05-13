Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VGK stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

