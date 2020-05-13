Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 10,750 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0931 dividend. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Scotiabank upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.