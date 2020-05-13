Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Copa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,147,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Copa by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 78,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,456,000 after purchasing an additional 236,833 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Santander upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Copa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $595.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. Copa had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

