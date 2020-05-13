Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,228.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

