GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 161,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 126,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

