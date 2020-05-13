GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 20,141 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 638,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 212,469 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

