GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Square by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $85,568,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 203.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after acquiring an additional 829,282 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

NYSE:SQ opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.38 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

