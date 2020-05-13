GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisign alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,540.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.66. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.