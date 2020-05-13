Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lifted its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,666 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $6,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $351,907.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $164,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,158 shares of company stock valued at $55,079,031 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

