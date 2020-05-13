Global Medical REIT Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Global Medical REIT in a report released on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 11.13%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GMRE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $473.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 150,706 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 111,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 183,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

