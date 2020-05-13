General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,659 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of General Motors worth $27,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 835,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after buying an additional 4,719,148 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet cut their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura dropped their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

