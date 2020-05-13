General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.41-3.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Cfra raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.26.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.