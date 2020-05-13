GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of GATX worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GATX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,309,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of GATX by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $2,647,000.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.