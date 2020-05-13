Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 17.4% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 100.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $83.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

