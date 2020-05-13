FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 430,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of FirstCash worth $29,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

FCFS stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

