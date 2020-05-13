First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,255,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,388,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

