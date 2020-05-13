First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,929 shares of company stock worth $3,476,727.

Shares of A stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

