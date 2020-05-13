First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Steris by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,791,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Steris by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Steris by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $149.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

