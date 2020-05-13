First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 201 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000.

GNMA opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

