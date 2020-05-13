First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,066 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 229,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 39.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 48,443 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 299.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

CPB opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

