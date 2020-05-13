First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01.

