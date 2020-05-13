First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,900,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $147,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.