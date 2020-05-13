First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $184.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.41 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $203.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

