First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

