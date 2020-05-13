First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $96,000 Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,647,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000.

Shares of IDLV opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $35.04.

