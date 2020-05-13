First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $69,000 in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 179,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USIG opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $61.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04.

