First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $163,000 Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.
SNY stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
