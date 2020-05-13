First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $163,000 Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

