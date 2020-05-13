First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after buying an additional 1,774,715 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,034,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,550,000 after buying an additional 690,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after buying an additional 592,779 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

