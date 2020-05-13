First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $787,934,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $63,481,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

