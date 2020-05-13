First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,100 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $897,014,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $47,576,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $24,484,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $17,131,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $13,965,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

