First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,549 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 95,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 105,361 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 67,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.