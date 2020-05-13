First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 21.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 558,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 154,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 243,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.42.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

