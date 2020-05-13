First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 82,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,581,000 after buying an additional 731,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

