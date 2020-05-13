Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 97,221 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 2.26% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIZE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,948,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after buying an additional 543,614 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,479,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 112,755.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 432,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 431,852 shares during the last quarter.

SIZE stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41.

