Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 9,650 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.33. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.