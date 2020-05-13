Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 61,259 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,484,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 61,259 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $134,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 301,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Intel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 40,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 40,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

