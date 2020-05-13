Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 32,610 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,610 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

