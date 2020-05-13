Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,043 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $179.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $211.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

