Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 11,534 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,727,000 after buying an additional 1,157,349 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,936 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

