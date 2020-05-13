Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,128 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

