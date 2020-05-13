Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,255 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.21% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

