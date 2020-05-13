Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.46. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.