Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.