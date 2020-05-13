Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,334 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.69% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

