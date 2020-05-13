Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of CDW worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 77.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.66. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

